Councillors pledge a month’s salary towards farm loan waiver

All the 198 councillors in the city on Friday pledged a month’s salary towards farm loan waiver, which Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has said will cost ₹34,000 crore. Ruling Party Leader M. Shivaraju took up the initiative by requesting every councillor to donate their salary in a show of support to farmers.

R. Sampath Raj, Mayor, announced that he would pledge two months’ salary. Not to be outdone, Leader of the Opposition Padmanabha Reddy pledged a personal donation of ₹1 lakh.

What will the city get under Safe City initiative CCTV cameras: 5,500

Four-wheelers for quick response: 300

Two-wheelers: 1,000

Police outposts: 100

The city has bagged ₹667 crore under the Union government’s Safe City initiative, which will see the BBMP and the city police implement a slew of measures for women’s safety.

BBMP Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad said under the initiative, the city will get 5,550 CCTV cameras, 300 four-wheelers to respond to SOS calls from women in trouble, and 1,000 two-wheelers. It will also fund a hundred police outposts near schools and colleges. Mr. Reddy said unless the locations of CCTV cameras and outposts were strategically selected, citizens would not be able to use them to their advantage.

The Chief Minister’s decision to allocate ₹50 crore for the rejuvenation of Bellandur lake and to turn it into a source of water for irrigation, came under severe criticism. Mr. Reddy said the current condition and the issues related to the lake were an embarrassment to the State government and ₹50 crore was not sufficient to solve the hoary problem.

Councillor falls ill

The monthly council meeting was abruptly adjourned on Friday as Roopa Lingeshwar, councillor, Dr. Rajkumar ward, developed breathing difficulties and complained of chest pain, leading to panic during the meeting. After initial check up by the BBMP medical staff, she was shifted to Mallya Hospital. Her husband, Lingeshwar, later told The Hindu, “She had undergone a few scans. Her condition is normal now”.