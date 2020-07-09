Councillor’s nephew hacked to death in front of sisters

Bengaluru

09 July 2020 19:35 IST

A 32-year-old real estate businessman was hacked to death in front of his two sisters on Kanakapura Road late Wednesday night. The deceased, Vinod Kumar, is the nephew of councillor Somashekhar from the ruling BJP representing Anjnapura ward in the BBMP Council.

Vinod Kumar, a resident of Konanakunte Cross, had visited his elder sister at her house in Tataguni on Wednesday evening and was returning home. Both, his elder and younger sisters, were with him in the car when the incident took place.

Advertising

Advertising

A gang of around eight bike borne assailants surrounded the car, leaving him no room to escape. According to the police, the assailants pulled Vinod out of the car, and hacked him to death, unmindful of the pleas by his two sisters. The gang fled from the scene leaving the profusely bleeding businessman on the road. His sisters, who were unharmed, rushed him to the nearest hospital, but he was declared brought dead.

The Kaggalipura Police have registered a case and launched a probe into the murder. “The sisters are key witnesses in the case. We are yet to question them and record their statements as they were in a state of shock and were busy with the last rites of the deceased on Thursday,” said a senior police official.

A team is analysing the footage from CCTVs in the vicinity for any leads on the assailants. “An initial probe has revealed that Vinod Kumar was involved in several land deals, earning himself many enemies. We suspect these land deals may hold the key as to who may have been behind his murder and are reviewing them,” police sources said.