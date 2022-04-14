Councillor’s missing husband found

April 14, 2022 00:00 IST

The 36-year-old husband of a former councillor, who went missing under mysterious circumstances and gave Nandagudi police sleepless nights for 17 days, was finally traced in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

Lohith, a mechanic, was reported missing on March 28 and the family later found his car punctured and abandoned near Shivapura Gate on the outskirts of city. The police found blood stains, a pair of his slippers and a belt he was using. His phone was switched off.

Suspecting kidnap, the police formed a special team, combed the forest area of Nandagudi Hoskote, Kolar and Bengaluru for clues. They also tracked his phone continuously and succeeded in tracking him down to Varanasi, where he had gone and taken shelter.

Police suspect Lohith had borrowed huge loans for his track race business and incurred loss. Unable to pay, he escaped to Varanasi, sources said.

The police are getting him back to the city for further investigation.