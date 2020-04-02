Councillors and mayor tackle ward-level preparations via videoconferencing

As many as 300 food packets are currently being distributed at the Indira Canteen in Singasandra ward. However, with more slums in the ward, councillor Shantha Babu on Thursday asked for an additional 200 food packets to be arranged.

Dattatreya Temple councillor R.S. Sathyanarayana sought to shift vegetable and fruit vendors temporarily to Malleswaram grounds while V.V. Puram councillor Vani V. Rao urged the BBMP to extend the last date to pay property tax.

These were just some suggestions and requests that came up during a videoconference held by Mayor M. Goutham Kumar and as many as 130 councillors on Thursday to review preparations in place to tackle COVID-19.

Revenue Minister R. Ashok said the conference helped create awareness of all measures that had been taken to tackle the novel coronavirus and ensure that essential items like cooked food packets, rations to last for two weeks and milk reached residents in need. Councillors have been asked to inform jurisdictional health officials of cases where a person has developed symptoms of COVID-19.