Cothas Coffee turns 75; new products and expansion plans in the offing

Bengaluru’s home-grown coffee brand Cothas Coffee has completed 75 years since it started as a small neighbourhood coffee shop in Shivajinagar. As the company enters the next leg of its journey, the brand is gearing up to expand its product offerings and take its ambitions beyond the seas.

“We plan to have 100 stores by the end of the financial year,” said Nitin C.S., managing partner at Cothas Coffee. Currently, there are about 60 Cothas Coffee stores across South India.

According to Mr. Nitin, who is also third generation at the family-owned business, the company is hoping to open its first international store in Dubai by the end of the year. Speaking to The Hindu, he added that new products, such as instant coffee, would be added to the line of offering as part of completing 75 years.

Humble beginnings

Krishnaiah Chetty started Cothas Coffee in 1949 as a small coffee shop on Dharmaraja Koil Street in Shivajinagar. In the years that followed, the family opened more stores near Meenakshi Koil Street, Kempe Gowda Road and Malleswaram.

In the 70s, the company imported a roasting machine from Germany, set up a factory in J.P. Nagar and centralised the process. The father-son duo C.K. Sreenathan and Nithin currently manage the operations.

Spreading wings

“In Bengaluru, approximately there are about 20,000 grocery stores. Our products are there in at least 16,000 of them,” Sreenathan estimates. Exports constitute about 5% of the business. In the last decade, the company ventured to capture the out-of-home market by supplying to big hotel chains, offices etc.. It also introduced vending solutions and added new product offerings.