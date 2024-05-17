Corruption while clearing bills in BBMP has increased: Contractors

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Contractors’ Association has alleged that corruption in clearing bills in the civic body had shot up despite a probe into similar allegations of corruption under the previous regime being underway. At a recent meeting between the civic body and contractors, the contractors appealed to the civic body to “reduce the number of tables through which files move before clearing bills”.

K.T. Manjunath, president of the BBMP Contractors’ Association, said that in the present system, the files have to move through at least 40 tables before a bill is cleared. He said they informed the Finance Department, BBMP, about the increase in the number of tables, which has become a cause for harassment by officials and how these tables have paved the way for corruption. The files are also not moving smoothly from table to table.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Manjunath further said the contractors asked the Finance Department to find a solution to cut down tables and simplify the payment process. “We have also objected to BBMP bringing back randomisation and Technical Vigilance Cell under the Commissioner (TVCC), which has come as another hurdle in clearing the bills. The finance department assured the contractors of discussing the issue of tables and randomisation with the Chief Commissioner,” he said.

Under randomisation, the files that are up for clearing bills are chosen randomly, and later, the TVCC will inspect the work to check for quality. However, the contractors allege that the files are selected in a way that facilitates corruption, and this should stop. The BBMP contends that the randomisation system is very transparent, as the files are chosen by the software and not manually.

BBMP Special Commissioner (Finance) Shivananda Kalakere said the department is aware of the contractors’ complaints and problems. When asked about the demand to reduce the number of tables a file has to pass through before a bill is cleared, he said most of these were checks that are supposed to be carried out by the engineering department on the quality of works.

“We are looking into this process in a meticulous manner and will soon submit a report to the Chief Commissioner.”

Mr. Kalakere said the contractors had also expressed concerns about randomisation and the TVCC system. “This system has been in practice for a very long time, but it was halted after multiple Special Investigation Teams were formed. After the government dissolved SITs and Justice Nagamohan Das Commission informed the BBMP that it could probe allegations of irregularities and corruption within the stipulated deadline, the system was brought back. The BBMP may reconsider dropping randomisation if the government extends the tenure of the Nagamohan Das Commission,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.