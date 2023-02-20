Corruption was more than 50% in TenderSURE projects during Congress govt.: Bommai

February 20, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated February 21, 2023 06:15 pm IST - Bengaluru

Attempting to turn the tables on the Opposition Congress which has been making allegations of “40% commission” against the BJP government in Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday told the Legislative Assembly that corruption was “more than 50%” in TenderSure projects during the Congress government led by Siddaramaiah during 2013-18.

Survey after survey had revealed that Karnataka was the most corrupt State among leading States in the country during the Siddaramaiah-led government, Mr. Bommai claimed in his reply to the debate on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address to the legislature. He said corruption was “53.8%” under tendersure projects in Bengaluru during the Congress government.

The Congress leaders make charges against the government without evidence, he said, alleging that the Karnataka State Contractors’ Association had acted as an “agent” of the Congress.

What manifesto said

Mr. Bommai said the Congress manifesto in 2013 had promised allocation of ₹1,000 crore in each for Upper Krishna Project, but after it came to power it allocated a meagre ₹7,082 crore during its entire five-year term. The Congress made 173 promises in its 2013 manifesto and the Siddaramaiah-led government implemented only 67 promises, constituting only 38%, he said.

Reeling out promises in the Congress manifesto of 2013, including establishment of veterinary hospital in each gram panchayat, establishment of a trauma centre in every 100 km on national highways among others, Mr. Bommai said only 38% were implemented. “The Congress government’s Bhagya schemes have become ‘Durbhagya’ (bad luck) to the people of the State,” he said.

Saying Congress government had performed poorly in providing drinking water to villages, the Chief Minister said the BJP government had provided 38.72 lakh tap connections to households in villages across Karnataka under Jal Jeevan Mission. Various Congress governments provided water tap connections to only 24 lakh households, Mr. Bommai said.

Farmers’ suicides

In just four years of the Congress government (2013-17), 3,800 farmers had committed suicide in Karnataka, highest in the country, while it had reduced sharply to 1,125 during the four years of BJP government (2019-23), Mr. Bommai said. Many farmers had succumbed to police firing in Navalgund, Navagund, Nippani, and other places during Congress rule, he said.

As many of the Congress members had remained absent, those who were present led by Deputy Leader of the Opposition U.T. Khader staged a walkout from the House alleging failure of the BJP government on all fronts.