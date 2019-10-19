Corporal punishment: Lecturer suspended

The services of an English lecturer in Basaveshwara Pre-University College have been terminated after he reportedly physically assaulted a student.
The incident took place earlier this week, following which the college administration conducted an inquiry and found the lecturer guilty of corporal punishment.
Jyothi C.N., principal, said he was guest faculty. “The student told us that the teacher tried to hit him with a stick as he was not listening to him and causing a disturbance in the class. The student held the stick when the teacher attempted to hit him, so the stick broke and hurt the teacher’s hand. In anger, the teacher hit the student,” the principal said.
Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar stated on social media that the management had taken action. “A police complaint will be filed,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor