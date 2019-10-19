Corporal punishment: Lecturer suspended

The services of an English lecturer in Basaveshwara Pre-University College have been terminated after he reportedly physically assaulted a student.

The incident took place earlier this week, following which the college administration conducted an inquiry and found the lecturer guilty of corporal punishment.

Jyothi C.N., principal, said he was guest faculty. “The student told us that the teacher tried to hit him with a stick as he was not listening to him and causing a disturbance in the class. The student held the stick when the teacher attempted to hit him, so the stick broke and hurt the teacher’s hand. In anger, the teacher hit the student,” the principal said.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar stated on social media that the management had taken action. “A police complaint will be filed,” he said.