Coronavirus: Wenlock, RGICD hospitals identified as nodal centres

Following a travel advisory issued by the Union government cautioning Indians travelling to China to follow public health measures to avoid the novel coronavirus, the State Health Department has identified two government hospitals as nodal centres for treatment of suspected or confirmed cases.

The Centre’s advisory was issued following an outbreak of novel coronavirus in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China. As on January 11, the virus infected 59 persons and killed one in China. One patient each who travelled to China and got infected have been found in Thailand and Japan.

B.G. Prakash, State Joint Director (Communicable Diseases), told The Hindu that although no case has been reported in India, the State had geared up to tackle spread of the virus.

“We have conducted an orientation for all district surveillance officials on Friday and have identified the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases (RGICD) in Bengaluru and Wenlock hospital in Mangaluru as nodal centres. We are coordinating with the airport health officials,” he said.

“In case of symptoms suggestive to respiratory illness either during or after travel, travellers are advised to seek medical attention provider,” he said.

Follow etiquettes

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued a travel advisory to observe good personal hygiene, practise frequent hand washing with soap, covering the mouth when coughing or sneezing. People have been advised to avoid close contact with those who are unwell or showing symptoms of illness, such as cough, runny nose. Contact with live animals and consumption of raw or under-cooked meats, travel to farms, live animal markets or where animals are slaughtered should be avoided, the advisory said.

The ministry has said that clinical signs and symptoms are mainly fever with a few patients having difficulty in breathing. However, the mode of transmission is unclear as of now. “However, so far there is little evidence of significant human-to-human transmission,” the advisory added.