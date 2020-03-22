Bengaluru

COVID-19 | Those in self-isolation in hotels, hostels to be taken to mass quarantine centres

The decision has been taken keeping in view the unavailability of transport facilities

The health and family welfare department has said that all persons in quarantine, who are not residents of Bengaluru but are staying in hotels, lodges or hostels, will be taken to mass quarantine centres. The department said the decision has been taken keeping in view the unavailability of transport facilities.

Meanwhile, with the number of positive COVID-19 cases increasing in the country, the State government has decided to increase the number of tests conducted in line with guidelines issued by the Indian Council for Medical Research.

In a circular issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday, which lists a revised testing strategy, it has been said that all persons having symptoms such as fever, cough, difficulty in breathing within 14 days of international travel will be tested.

All the contacts of Covid-19 positive patients who have symptoms, all healthcare workers who have symptoms, all hospitalised patients with severe acute respiratory illness (fever and cough, and/or shortness of breath) will also be tested after the doctors have ruled out other causes.

All asymptomatic direct and high-risk contacts of a confirmed case will be tested once between Day 5 and Day 14 of coming in contact of the patient.

The department has also categorised direct and high risk contacts as those who live in the same household with a confirmed case, healthcare workers who examined a confirmed case without adequate protection as per WHO recommendations.

It also says that arrangements have to be made by district surveillance unit to collect samples from their home through a microbiologist by following all the necessary protocols.

