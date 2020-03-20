Coronavirus: shortage of sanitisers, hand wash liquids in many parts of Bengaluru

Despite government directions and requests against panic buying and hoarding, sanitisers, disinfectant liquids and even handwashes remain unavailable in several parts of Bengaluru, as well as on online e-commerce platforms.

Shopkeepers claimed that these products were flying off the shelves and they were not getting new stock.

“We got supply of 82 bottles two days ago and they were sold out in less than an hour,” said a shopkeeper in Vidyaranyapura.

In Murgeshpalya, supermarkets that had stocks now have none, said Sanjana. S., who managed to buy two bottles a week ago.

The demand shooting up has also led to shops rationing sales of what’s available. When Rajanna found a shop that had disinfectant liquid, he was allowed to buy only two.

The mad rush for these have also given rise to many unknown brands making an appearance in the markets and on online. In one shop in Malleshpalya, a supermarket was filling smaller bottles from a big bottle of sanitiser and selling them separately.

Consumers said some shops were selling some unknown brands of sanitisers for ₹100 a bottle, which is more than the price of well known brands.

Measures taken by Amazon

An Amazon spokesperson said the company had already listed measures taken to tackle situations arising out of the pandemic.

According to a post on its blog, the company has seen an increase in demand for such products. "We believe our role of serving customers and the community during this time is a critical one, and we want to make sure people can get the items they need, when they need them. As COVID-19 has spread, we've recently seen an increase in people shopping online.

"In the short term, this is having an impact on how we serve our customers. In particular, you will notice that we are currently out of stock on some popular brands and items, especially in household staples categories. You will also notice that some of our delivery promises are longer than usual. We are working around the clock with our selling partners to ensure availability on all of our products, and bring on additional capacity to deliver all of your orders.

"We're also working to ensure that no one artificially raises prices on basic need products during this pandemic and have blocked or removed tens of thousands of items, in line with our long-standing policy. We actively monitor our store and remove offers that violate our policy," the post said.