Coronavirus | Relieved wife thanks doctors, nurses at Bengaluru’s RGICD

Bengaluru

21 March 2020 10:45 IST

Her husband is in the State-run RGICD after being diagnosed with COVID-19

Amidst rising panic over COVID-19, the news of the recovery of some patients has brought cheer to doctors and the families of the patients. At least four of the 14 positive patients have recovered, and one of them was discharged on Friday.

In a conversation with The Hindu on Friday, the wife of a 50-year-old techie, who tested positive for the infection on March 10, was all praise for the Health Department and staff of the State-run Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases (RGICD).

“The doctors told us that my husband’s viral load was high and he was running high temperature continuously till Thursday. While we were worried that we were not by his bedside to take care of him, it was a such a relief to see doctors and nurses attending to him with utmost care,” said the wife.

Advertising

Advertising

‘Temperature rose around 3 a.m. every day’

“Noticing that his temperature rose around 3 a.m. every day, the nurses used an alarm to give him medication at that hour. It was really reassuring when the doctors themselves called me and kept me posted of his health status. Thanks to their efforts, my husband is recovering now,” she said.

Sending food from home

She has been sending her husband home cooked food thrice a day. “His company has provided a car with a driver to deliver food to my husband in the hospital. He picks food from outside our door and delivers it at the gate of the hospital,” she added. She managed to get all household items through online shopping.

When he was diagnosed with COVID-19, their daughter, who had to appear for her PUC exams the next day, had lost all hopes of writing the exam. “But the Health and Education Departments made arrangements for her to write the exam,” she said.

The techie, who returned from the US on March 8, self reported to the hospital on March 9 as he had a flu when he landed in Bengaluru. His samples were collected and he was sent home but he was picked up in an ambulance the next day after his samples tested positive.

His family – wife, son, daughter and mother – were tested. The tests were negative, but they are in home isolation, which will end on Sunday.