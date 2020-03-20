Coronavirus | railway official suspended for allegedly not disclosing son’s travel history

Bengaluru

20 March 2020 13:05 IST

Her son tested positive for COVID-19

South Western Railway (SWR) has suspended an official for allegedly not disclosing the travel history of her son who later tested positive for COVID-19. She had also provided him an accommodation in a resthouse run by the Railways in Bengaluru

Chief PRO of the SWR in a statement said that the suspended officer working as an Assistant Personnel Officer in Bengaluru Division had requested for accommodation for her family in a resthouse run by the Railways in the city. Based on her request, an allotment was done.

“It is understood that the said officer’s son who came from Germany via Madrid(Spain) Airport to KSR Bengaluru had stayed in the resthouse from Friday to Sunday. As a preventive measure, the resthouse has now been closed and the cleaning staff are kept under quarantine. All the officers and families who stayed in the rest house are being informed to be on alert for for symptoms, if any,” the PRO said in a statement.

The SWR has shared the details of people who stayed at the resthouse with the State Government. The entire premises was fumigated to curb the spread of COVID -19.

The statement from the PRO also states that the official’s son himself went to hospital for medical tests and on Wednesday tested positive for COVID -19.