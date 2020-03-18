Coronavirus | Number of COVID-19 cases rise to 11 in Karnataka

Bengaluru

18 March 2020 10:01 IST

Woman who returned to Bengaluru from Dubai tests positive for COVID-19

A 67-year-old woman from Bengaluru tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the number of cases in Karnataka to 11. Health Department officials said the woman had returned to Bengaluru from Dubai via Goa on March 9.

She has a medical history of chronic kidney disease (CKD) but has been in strict home quarantine since coming to Bangalore. “On March 16, she was admitted to a designated isolation hospital,” read a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department.

Officials said 21 high-risk contacts had been identified including five family members and were under strict home quarantine. “So far, no close contacts have shown symptoms.”

Patient No. 9 is the family doctor of the deceased Kalaburagi man. The Department also released details of patients 9 and 10 who tested positive late on Monday night. The patient no. 9 is a 63-year-old man who was the family doctor treating the 76-year-old man from Kalaburagi who died and later tested positive for the virus.

The patient has been admitted to an isolation facility in Kalaburagi and is stable. Fifty primary contacts have been traced including seven family members. All are asymptomatic and are under strict home quarantine. The tenth patient is a woman, 20, from Bengaluru who returned from the U.K. on March 14. She has been admitted to a isolation facility .