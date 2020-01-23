Bengaluru

Coronavirus: Health advisory to travellers from China

In the wake of the spreading of Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCOV) in China and some other countries, the State Health Department on Thursday issued an advisory asking travellers with a history of visit to China to seek medical attention in case of symptoms related to respiratory illness either during or after travel.

In a press release, travellers from that part of the world have also been asked to share their travel history with their health care provider.

“If travellers with a history of visit to Wuhan City, China, from December 1, 2019 have developed symptoms of cough, cold, runny nose, fever with or without breathing difficulty are encouraged to contact on phone number: 080-22208541, 080-22374658 or email ssuidspbanglore@gmail.com or ddssu-hfws@karnataka.gov.in” stated the release.

Top health officials, including Health Secretary Jawaid Akthar, Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey, met BBMP health officials and Bengaluru Urban and Rural Surveillance officers on Thursday and reviewed preparedness.

B.G. Prakash, State Joint Director (Communicable Diseases) told The Hindu that the four travellers from Wuhan city, who have landed in Bengaluru and are being tracked by health officials, continue to remain asymptomatic.

He said the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases in Bengaluru and Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru have been identified as nodal hospitals for the isolation and treatment of suspected or confirmed cases.

