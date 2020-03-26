Coronavirus: BMTC buses for personnel providing essential service in Bengaluru

To ensure availability of essential services in Bengaluru during the country-wide COVID-19 lockdown, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) is providing bus services for personnel involved in the delivery of essential service.

BMTC has commenced 180 bus services from Thursday to enable easy movement. The personnel will have to produce identity cards or curfew pass issued by the police. The bus crew has been instructed to maintain social distancing and instructed not to allow more passengers in the bus.

Employees of State and Central governments, various public utility agencies such as BMTC, BWSSB, BESCOM, BBMP, doctors of both private and public hospitals, employees of pharmacies, security guards, bank employees, blood donors, police, petrol bunk staff, vegetable vendors, grocery store staff, ATM staff, can avail the bus services, Deputy Chief Minister and Transport Minister Laxam Savadi said in a press release.