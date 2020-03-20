Coronavirus | Bengaluru’s cloth merchants to shut shop for three days from March 22

A view of one of the cross roads of Chickpet in Bengaluru. File photo

Bengaluru

20 March 2020 14:29 IST

Trade in Chickpet to witness temporary closure

The Bangalore Wholesale Cloth Merchants Association (BWCMA) has asked it’s member shops and establishments to remain closed between March 22 and 25 as part of precautionary measure against spread of COVID-19.

“As you know, COVID-19 or coronavirus is a major threat around the world and has been declared as a pandemic by WHO. Precautions have to be taken to prevent the spread of this deadly virus. Good Hygiene, social distancing should be practiced by all,” a BWCMA statement said.

Yogesh V. Sheth, Secretary at BWCMA in a media statement said, “All members of our industry and textile traders are urged to adhere to this decision to the fullest, in order to help combat this deadly virus.”

The association has requested its members to educate their office staff about the coronavirus and request them to quarantine themselves at home and not assemble at Chickpet during the bandh period.

BWCMA also directed all textile traders in the city to refrain from spreading inaccurate news about the virus.

As per the statement, a review of the situation will be done on March 24 and will decide further course of action.