Coronavirus | Bengaluru police intensify patrolling to enforce new restrictions

Bengaluru police have stepped up patrolling to ensure strict implementation of the new restrictions and guidelines imposed by the Karnataka government. Gyms shut their doors on April 3 while many churches have restricted the attendance of people for Easter services on April 4.

Sanjeev Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) held a meeting on April 3 morning and directed the sub-divisional in charge officer to supervise enforcement. As part of the enforcement drive, jurisdictional police visited public places, shops and commercial establishments to put up social distancing markers for people waiting in queues. In several neighbourhoods, patrolling personnel used public address systems to remind people to wear masks and follow COVD-19-appropriate behaviour.

“We are monitoring public places and areas that usually see heavy footfall to ensure enforcement of fresh guidelines. Any violations will be dealt with strictly and those failing to follow the rules will be penalised,” a senior officer said.