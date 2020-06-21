Coronavirus | Bengaluru police above 55 years to be kept off duty

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao on Saturday asked police personnel above the age of 55 to not report for duty. This comes in the wake of three personnel, all above 55 years, dying while battling COVID-19 in seven days.
“Police personnel [head constables, ASIs, and PSIs] above 55 need not report for duty and it will be treated as attendance. They should quarantine themselves at home and not leave the city,” Mr. Rao said. The services of Home Guards should be utilised effectively based on requirements.
He said Hoysalas and Cheetahs need not be on rounds all the time. “They have to work from a designated spot or at the station and not visit the police station frequently,” he said.
Personnel had been directed to avoid bringing accused inside police stations. “A shamiana has to be put up outside stations and the work be carried out from there by maintaining social distancing,” said Mr. Rao.
To minimise the risk to family members, marriage halls would be readied so that police personnel could temporarily stay there, if required. “All necessary facilities, including food and hot water, will be made available there,” he added.
