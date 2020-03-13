Coronavirus: Bengaluru malls, pubs, theatres closed for a week from March 14

To curb the spread of COVID-19, all malls, cinema halls, pubs, exhibitions and summer camps in Bengaluru will be closed for a period of one week starting from March 14, 2020.

Briefing the media after a meeting with several departments, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa stated that even colleges and universities will be closed. He said that all IT professionals and those working in AC rooms will also be advised to work from home. He said that all wedding functions and sport activities will also have to be cancelled.

The Chief Minister advised all residents should stay at home and be safe. He also said that a coordination committee had been formed to look into the detection of COVID-19 positive cases across the State. “Private hospitals should immediately reported suspected cases to the government hospitals,” Mr. Yediyurappa said.

Meanwhile India saw the country’s first COVID-19 death late on March 12 in Karnataka, after samples of a 76-year-old man, who was a suspected COVID-19 patient and passed away on March 10 night, tested positive for the disease.

Here are answers from experts on your queries about the virus, and a map of confirmed cases in India.