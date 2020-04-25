Coronavirus | Bengal families stranded in Bengaluru

Several families who travelled to Bengaluru from West Bengal last month seeking medical treatment find themselves stranded in hotels and paying guest accommodations due to the lockdown. With money running out, they are finding it tough to make ends meet. While the city police are ready to issue passes to enable them to return home by road, the cost of hiring private transport — including in some cases, necessarily, only ambulances — is too steep for most to afford.

Arnab Kumar Ghosh, a Ph.D student and a resident of Malda district, came with his family on March 13 for his father’s cancer treatment and has been stuck here ever since. “We are living in a hotel, paying a daily rent of ₹800. We are also forced to buy food. Money is running out, and the situation is grim,” he told The Hindu.

Aktar Mondal, a resident of Bongaon, came here with four members of his family for treatment on March 18 and was scheduled to return on March 25. “I had booked the ticket, but a lockdown was announced the previous night. Again I booked tickets when the first phase was supposed to end, but again I lost money as the lockdown was extended,” he said. “Police said they would facilitate our return if we arranged for transport, which we cannot afford now,” he said.

‘Money running out’

Bimal Kashyap from Darjeeling, who came to Bangaluru for getting medical attention for his father-in-law’s cancer, said, “Some of them [other families that have come for treatment] are in a pretty bad condition, stranded here with no money.”

This group of five families, stuck in a hotel near Narayana Health City, even approached the city police for help. While the police reasoned with the hotel management and even succeeded in getting them a rebate on the room rent, the hotel, however, rolled it back after a few days, making it a very brief relief.

The State government has issued orders to the police to book cases against landlords if they harass or evict tenants during the lockdown. However, the order covers only residences and paying guest accommodation and not hotels. Police have booked cases against landlords of guest houses and PG accommodations.

Tapan Chowdhary, a native of Bardhaman, came to the city on March 18 for a family member’s treatment and was staying at a guest house when he ran out of money. When the landlord insisted on the rent and warned that failure to pay would require him to vacate, he approached the police. The Kadugodi police booked a case and arrested two members of the management of the guest house. There are over six cases registered in the Whitefield division alone, but all against guest houses and PG accommodations, not hotels.

‘Costs involved’

“We also have to keep the establishment running and that involves costs,” said a local hotelier, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. “We are not able to manage if the occupants do not pay up,” he added.

Sagar Chowdhary, also from West Bengal, came on March 18 for availing treatment for his father’s renal failure and has been stranded ever since. He ran out of money to even buy rations and is now dependent on relief from the government and NGOs. “Since we stay in hotels, relief workers assume we are well off and we do not figure on their priority list. But a kilo of puffed rice is sold for ₹120 here. How can we afford it?”

COVID Genie, a group of mostly Bengali speaking volunteers, however, reached out to help him.

Southeast Bengaluru serves as a hub of private hospitals, many of which attract patients from other States including West Bengal. “We have identified hundreds of families making up to over a thousand members stuck in various hotels in this area and several at hospitals as well,” said a member of the COVID Genie team, declining to be identified. “We are concentrating our efforts on them. Many have run out of money and are in need of rations. They would also need a helping hand to return home once the lockdown is lifted,” the volunteer added. There is no official data on how many such families are stranded in the city.

While those cases that need emergency medical care are mostly being attended to, those who have come here for elective surgeries find that the surgeries have been rescheduled as hospitals are prioritising the fight against COVID-19. “Some of them have issues in procuring medicine, some may not be available at the local chemists while others also face a funds crunch. We are also trying to help them. But the need is much more than what we are able to cater to,” the COVID Genie team member observed.