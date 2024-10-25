‘Corneal blindness contributes to about 15% to 20% of blindness cases in Karnataka’

Corneal blindness contributes to approximately 15% to 20% of total blindness cases in Karnataka, claimed Dr. Sanjana Vatsa, cornea and refractive eye surgeon at Dr. Agarwals Eye Hospital, in Bengaluru.

Addressing a press conference, during the ongoing Blindness Awareness Month, she said the causes of corneal blindness have shifted in recent years from infectious diseases like keratitis to eye trauma and other eye complications, but the burden remains substantial, especially in rural areas where access to eye care is limited.

Across India, corneal blindness is on the rise, with the country seeing an estimated 20,000 to 25,000 new cases every year, she said. It is a significant cause of vision loss in the country, accounting for around 7.5% of the total blindness burden nationwide, the doctor added.

About Keratitis

“Keratitis typically progresses from mild irritation, redness, or vision impairment to severe scarring or opacity of the cornea, leading to partial or complete loss of vision if left untreated. However, treatment is most effective in patients who receive early intervention, especially those with infections or minor injuries that have not yet caused deep corneal damage. Without timely treatment, many patients, particularly in rural or underserved areas, develop irreversible blindness,” Dr. Vatsa said.

Talking about the condition, Dr. Smit Bavaria, Cataract Surgeon, Dr. Agarwals Eye Hospital, Wadala, Mumbai, said, “India’s high prevalence of corneal blindness is primarily due to infections like trachoma and keratitis, eye injuries in industrial and agricultural settings, and widespread vitamin A deficiency. Poor hygiene, delayed medical interventions, and limited access to healthcare, particularly in rural areas further aggravate the problem. Children and working-age adults in rural areas are particularly susceptible due to malnutrition, frequent eye injuries, and limited healthcare access. Elderly individuals are also at risk due to degenerative eye conditions.”

Access issues

Dr. Bavaria said that challenges in accessibility and healthcare disparities persist, highlighting the need for continued and targeted interventions. Many patients in rural areas lack access to quality eye care services, which often results in irreversible corneal damage before they seek help, she pointed out.