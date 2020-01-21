COP warns food delivery companies of legal action if staff is involved in traffic violations

Moved by the plight of delivery boys involved in traffic violations and getting injured in their bid to meet deadlines, Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao on Tuesday warned food delivery companies, such as Swiggy, of legal action in case of any eventuality.

On Tuesday morning, he tweeted from his personal account about the plight of delivery boys: "Do we have the heart to get a free pizza from a kid who is risking his life just because he crossed over 30 mns. Am seriously considering asking Pizza companies to make it 40 minutes as these kids risk their lives by breaking all Traffic rules."

The post garnered close to 20,000 ‘likes’ and nearly 5,000 retweets.

Some of the responses:

“This 30mins or Free is absolutely not worth anyone risking their lives. The time limit should be removed completely & immediately. Let it be delivery within reasonable time no fixed limit.”

“May i suggest charging the food delivery companies to be charged & indicted for traffic violations of their delivery boys while on duty. They are the ones who don't feel the pain of the gain they make.”

“Ask pizza cmpys to find other ways to keep pizza hot (will need some investment from their side) rather than promising to deliver in 30 mins risking not just delivery boys life but others lives on the road too.”

What Swiggy said

Swiggy responded to the tweet: "Hi there, we understand your concern. We do not condone traffic violations of any nature. If you witness the same, please highlight it to us by contacting us at 080-46866699. Have a good day ahead.”

Taking strong exception to the response, Mr. Rao wrote back with a warning that the police may penalise riders for speeding, rash driving, jumping signals, riding without helmet, riding on footpath or parking in 'no-parking' zones. “Your boys beg cops to let them go as you penalise them. Next time a Swiggy kid bleeds on road, be sure, your management will be behind bars," he said in his tweet.

A senior police officer told The Hindu that a majority of traffic violations were reported from delivery boys in a bid to meet deadlines. “They often end up injuring themselves and beg the police not to book them. The company slaps a fine on them and deducts money from their meagre salaries if they deliver the order after 30 minutes. It is a sad state of affairs as both the companies and customers are ruthless on the delivery boys,” the officer added.

Swiggy, in a statement, said: As a safety-focused organisation, the safety of our delivery partners and the public is of utmost importance to Swiggy. We actively promote the adherence of traffic rules amongst our delivery partners and do not rate or penalise them for late deliveries. Delivery partners are consistently sensitised on safe riding practices, safety gear and parking etiquette. We also initiate necessary action against those found guilty of violating traffic rules, including termination of services. With the help of superior technology to predict realistic delivery timelines and route optimisation along with the largest delivery fleet in the country, Swiggy is able to maintain a reliable and seamless delivery experience both for consumers and our delivery partners. As part of our ‘Safety First’ initiative introduced last year, delivery partners undergo training on the various nuances of road safety including guidelines to ensure safer riding experience, emergency management, accident response, safety for self and emergency victims and cardio-pulmonary resuscitation techniques.”