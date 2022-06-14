Cooperative officer convicted of taking bribe

The 23rd City Civil and Sessions Court, which is also the special court for cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act, convicted a Cooperative officer on Monday, sentencing him to five years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of ₹20,000.

The officer, H.P. Sadashiva, was trapped red-handed by ACB officials while accepting a bribe of ₹7,500 at his office at the Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Society, situated in Chamarajapet, in 2017 to get an association registered.

The accused had demanded ₹10,000 from members of the Dhanushri Apartment Owners’ Association, who had applied for the registration.

Unable to pay the bribe, the members approached the ACB and filed a complaint. Based on the complaint, a team of officials trapped Sadashiva red-handed while accepting the bribe.

The officials booked him under the PC Act, completed the investigated and filed a chargesheet before the court in September 2018. Public prosecutor Santosh Nagarale argued the case and ensured the accused officer got the maximum punishment.