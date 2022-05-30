Bengaluru

Cook killed in road accident in Bengaluru

A 38-year-old cook was killed and his colleague injured, when a truck collided with their motorcycle on NICE Road on Sunday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Shivaraju, a resident of Aralimaranadoddi in Ramanagaram. He was returning home from work with his friend. When they reached Chikkanahalli on NICE Road, a truck knocked them down and sped away, the police said.

Shivaraju, who was riding pillion, and the driver Srinivasa slipped from the bike and sustained severe injuries. Passers-by rushed them to a nearby hospital where Shivaraju was declared dead.

The Kengeri traffic police have registered a case against the truck driver and are investigating.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Karnataka
Bangalore
road accident
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 30, 2022 8:26:56 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/cook-killed-in-road-accident-in-bengaluru/article65476003.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY