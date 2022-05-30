Cook killed in road accident in Bengaluru

A 38-year-old cook was killed and his colleague injured, when a truck collided with their motorcycle on NICE Road on Sunday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Shivaraju, a resident of Aralimaranadoddi in Ramanagaram. He was returning home from work with his friend. When they reached Chikkanahalli on NICE Road, a truck knocked them down and sped away, the police said.

Shivaraju, who was riding pillion, and the driver Srinivasa slipped from the bike and sustained severe injuries. Passers-by rushed them to a nearby hospital where Shivaraju was declared dead.

The Kengeri traffic police have registered a case against the truck driver and are investigating.