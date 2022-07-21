Cook, assistant in the soup for assaulting patrolling policemen in Bengaluru

Special Correspondent July 21, 2022 19:20 IST

Special Correspondent July 21, 2022 19:20 IST

The Yeshwanthpur police have arrested a 26-year-old cook and his assistant for allegedly attacking policemen on the night patrol, in an inebriated state early on Thursday

The Yeshwanthpur police have arrested a 26-year-old cook and his assistant for allegedly attacking policemen on the night patrol, in an inebriated state early on Thursday

The Yeshwanthpur police have arrested a 26-year-old cook and his assistant for allegedly attacking policemen on the night patrol, in an inebriated state early on Thursday. The duo, identified as Tejas Pawar, 26, from Shivamogga, and his assistant, Roopesh R., 23, from Divanarapalya, were allegedly found creating a ruckus in the middle of the road after parking their scooter haphazardly on HMT Road around 1.30 a.m. Head constable B. Somashekhar and constable Sangappa, who were on their rounds, confronted the duo and questioned their behaviour. Heated arguments ensued, following which the duo allegedly assaulted Mr. Sangappa and tore his uniform. The duo also attacked Mr. Somashekhar who tried to rescue his colleague. With the help of a few passers-by, the policemen managed to pin down the duo and called the Hoysala patrolling vehicle for backup. They were later brought to the station and charged with assaulting a public servant while on duty, wrongful restrain, and criminal intimidation.



Our code of editorial values