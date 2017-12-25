Cook held on charge of killing room-mate

A bank deposit slip found at the murder spot helped the Madiwala police arrest a 23-year-old cook who allegedly killed his room-mate on Thursday for refusing his demand for sexual favours.

The accused has been identified as M.R. Devaraj, a resident of Venkatapura who was working as a cook in a restaurant at HSR Layout. The police said the deceased, Channe Gowda, was also working in the same restaurant.

According to the police, Devaraj got angry when Channe Gowda refused his demand for sexual favours on Thursday.

He then took Channe Gowda to a burial ground to have drinks. Devaraj then allegedly hit on Channe Gowda’s head with a beer bottle and then smashed it with a boulder. The murder came to light on Friday morning.

The police said they traced the accused with the help of a bank deposit slip found at the crime scene. The police went to the bank, collected details about Devaraj and then detained him. Devaraj has been booked on the charge of murder.