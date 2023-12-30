ADVERTISEMENT

Convocation of Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences held

December 30, 2023 12:28 am | Updated 12:29 am IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The eighth convocation of Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences, Bengaluru, that was held on Friday. | Photo Credit: special arrangement

As many as 1,865 students received their degree certificates, including 23 Ph.D. degrees, at the eighth convocation of Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences on Friday. A total of 37 students were honoured with the “Dr. M S Ramaiah Gold Medal” for academic excellence. Another 37 students received the “Smt. Venkatamma Ramaiah Silver Medal” for academic excellence.

The chief guest Prof. J.N. Reddy, Distinguished Professor, Texas A and M University, USA, and Member National Academy of Engineering, USA, advised students that embracing failure and learning from it was crucial for personal growth and success. “The easy days ahead of you will be easy. It is the hard times that challenge you to your very core that will determine who you are. If you accept your failures and handle them right, the learning that comes from the failures can be a catalyst for success,” he said.

Dr. M.R. Jayaram, Chancellor, MSRUAS, said that the students stood on the threshold of a new chapter, well-prepared to contribute to the world in meaningful and impactful ways. Prof. Kuldeep Kumar Raina, Vice Chancellor, MSRUAS, said that the graduating batch has embraced the best practices of teaching, learning, and service to society.

