Convict on the run for 14 years, arrested

Police trace him to a small village near Haveri where he was running an eatery

The Madiwala police have arrested a 48-year-old murder case convict who has been on the run for 14 years. He escaped while he was given parole to see his ailing mother.

According to the police, the convict, Karunakar hailed from Kundapura and worked as a panipuri vendor in Byatarayanapura when he killed a man in 1998. The court after conducting the trial sentenced him to life imprisonment, following which he was incarcerated in Central Prison, Parappana Agrahara.

In 2008, Karunakar obtained parole to see his ailing mother and escaped. The police registered a case against him, and never gave up. “For years, we kept watch on his family and friends. Fourteen years later, we traced him to a small village near Haveri,” a police officer said. Karunakar was running a small eatery there.

He was brought back to the city and remanded in judicial custody to complete his sentence. He was also booked under Section 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of the Indian Penal Code.