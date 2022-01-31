Bengaluru

Convict on the run for 14 years, arrested

The Madiwala police have arrested a 48-year-old murder case convict who has been on the run for 14 years. He escaped while he was given parole to see his ailing mother.

According to the police, the convict, Karunakar hailed from Kundapura and worked as a panipuri vendor in Byatarayanapura when he killed a man in 1998. The court after conducting the trial sentenced him to life imprisonment, following which he was incarcerated in Central Prison, Parappana Agrahara.

In 2008, Karunakar obtained parole to see his ailing mother and escaped. The police registered a case against him, and never gave up. “For years, we kept watch on his family and friends. Fourteen years later, we traced him to a small village near Haveri,” a police officer said. Karunakar was running a small eatery there.

He was brought back to the city and remanded in judicial custody to complete his sentence. He was also booked under Section 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of the Indian Penal Code.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 31, 2022 1:36:24 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/convict-on-the-run-for-14-years-arrested/article38351054.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY