Convict on parole now on the run

The Parappana Agrahara police have registered an FIR against a convict who allegedly availed parole during the pandemic and is now on the run.

The accused, Murali, was one among the 100 convicts who availed parole as per the Supreme Court directions . However, he jumped parole and is now on the run.

“We have asked the police to help trace him and also to book his father, Narayanaswamy, who has submitted an undertaking to hold him accountable in case of any eventualities,” P. Ranganath, Chief Superintendent of Prison, said.