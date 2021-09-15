Convict caught talking on mobile phone in prison

Staff at Central Prison caught a convict using a mobile phone in his barrack on Sunday. “It was a mockery of the high-security jammers installed to prevent convicts from using mobile phones,” said a source.

Security staff caught Fakir Ahmed Bava red-handed during a routine inspection. He was talking on the phone from his room on the first floor.

The phone was seized and handed over to the jurisdictional police. A detailed probe was been sought to ascertain how he was able to access the device and use it despite the presence of jammers and who he was talking to. The police have registered a case against Bava charging him under the Prisons Act and also under Section 424 ( dishonest or fraudulent removal or concealment of property) of the IPC.

In July this year, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) police conducted raids following a series of complaints that gangsters and habitual offenders were operating from inside the jail.