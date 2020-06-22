Bengaluru

‘Convert Cubbon Park to no traffic zone’

Cubbon Park will be open through the day for visitors from Tuesday.

Cubbon Park will be open through the day for visitors from Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: K_MURALI_KUMAR

The citizens’ group, Heritage Beku, has demanded that the State government declare Cubbon Park as a ‘no traffic zone’ throughout the year. In an online campaign, members maintain that the move will help in preservation of the lung space.

The State government on Saturday had authorised local authorities and civic bodies to open public parks, outside containment zones, for any number of hours between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Two years ago, an online campaign was started to prohibit the entry of vehicles inside the park. Many experts and environmentalists have endorsed the idea of converting the park to a ‘no traffic zone’.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 22, 2020 10:32:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/convert-cubbon-park-to-no-traffic-zone/article31892923.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY