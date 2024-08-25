Convention on State Education Policy today

The All-India Students’ Association is organising a convention on the State Education Policy for equal education on Sunday.

The convention demands universal and equitable education, rejection of privatisation and corporatisation of education, and demand for universal and dignified employment.

There will be a discussion with academician and activist Niranjan Aradhya V.P. and educationist Jawar Nisan.

The convention will be held at the Karnataka Government Secretariat Club in Cubbon Park, near the Vidhana Soudha, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.