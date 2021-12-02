Controversy over transfer of B.U. Registrar

Controversy has hit the transfer of the Registrar (Administration) of Bangalore University (B.U.) after the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) issued orders in this regard.

Recently, DPAR issued an order stating that M. Kotresh, Registrar, Karnataka Samskrit University, would be posted as Registrar (Administration) of B.U. in place of KAS officer K. Jyothi. The move has drawn flak and Higher Education Department officials pointed out that DPAR could not transfer Prof. Kotresh, who is an employee under the department.

C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Higher Education Minister, wrote to the Chief Secretary and DPAR secretary to withdraw the order. He said that the transfer of Ms. Jyothi was done without consulting thedepartment. The Minister had batted for a person with administrative background to be appointed as Registrar for better functioning of the university.

While Ms. Jyothi told The Hindu that she received the order on Wednesday and would hand over charge on Thursday, Vice Chancellor K.R. Venugopal had handed over charge to Prof. Kotresh. “Unless I give charge for my post, how can my successor take charge,” asked Ms. Jyothi .

Despite repeated attempts, Vice Chancellor K.R. Venugopal and Prof. Kotresh were unavailable for comment. Prof. Venugopal has in the past too received flak for relieving the finance officer from her post. The government however later reinstated her.