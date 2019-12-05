Controversy over Kempegowda centre

The State government decision to withdraw administrative approval to starting a Nadaprabhu Kempegowda study centre in Bangalore University turned into a controversy on Wednesday.

A correspondence with regard to withdrawing approval for the project was sent from additional chief secretary of Urban Development Department to the commissioner of Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

Former Minister and Congress leader D.K. Shivakumar accused the State government of withdrawing the project, which was approved by the previous Congress-Janata Dal (S) coalition government.

In a press conference held in New Delhi, he demanded that the government immediately re-issue the order to start the project.

“Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has continued the politics of vendetta. I condemn the State government for withdrawing the project. It is an insult to Kempegowda, the architect of Bengaluru,” he said.

BBMP Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar told The Hindu that the project has not been entirely dropped.

“After receiving a correspondence on Wednesday, we have again requested the State government to give administrative approval for the project.

“The project requires ₹50 crore. However, only ₹10 lakh has been made available in the BBMP budget.

“We will do the re-appropriation of the civic budget and the required funds will be made available to implement the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda study centre project.”