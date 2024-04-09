ADVERTISEMENT

Controversy after armed man tries to garland Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

April 09, 2024 01:47 am | Updated 01:47 am IST - Bengaluru

Riyaz Ahmed, a businessman, was taken into custody by the Siddapura police for the security lapse and for violation of the model code of conduct

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah | Photo Credit: file photo

A video of a man with a gun tucked into his waist climbing on to a vehicle carrying Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to garland him went viral on social media on Monday.

It was later found that Riyaz had exemption from the authority concerned due to threat perception.

The BJP criticised the ruling party on the security lapse.

Inquires revealed that Riyaz had a threat to his life and was under attack in 2019 and hence was allowed to carry weapons. However, the police are verifying whether there was any security lapse on part of the police personnel deployed for the CM’s security, a police officer said.

