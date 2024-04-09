GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Controversy after armed man tries to garland Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Riyaz Ahmed, a businessman, was taken into custody by the Siddapura police for the security lapse and for violation of the model code of conduct

April 09, 2024 01:47 am | Updated 01:47 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah | Photo Credit: file photo

A video of a man with a gun tucked into his waist climbing on to a vehicle carrying Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to garland him went viral on social media on Monday.

Riyaz Ahmed, a businessman, was taken into custody by the Siddapura police for the security lapse and violation of model code of conduct.

It was later found that Riyaz had exemption from the authority concerned due to threat perception.

The BJP criticised the ruling party on the security lapse.

Inquires revealed that Riyaz had a threat to his life and was under attack in 2019 and hence was allowed to carry weapons. However, the police are verifying whether there was any security lapse on part of the police personnel deployed for the CM’s security, a police officer said.

Related Topics

Karnataka / bengaluru / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.