Controversial elevated corridor project makes way into the Karnataka budget

The Karnataka budget has announced a mega project of a network of six inter-connected elevated corridors in the next four years at a cost of ₹15,285 crore, under hybrid annuity to provide good transport communication in Bengaluru city.

The project, when proposed for the first time three years ago, had come under severe criticism from various urban commute experts and civic activists arguing that stress must be given to improve public transport and not build more flyovers for private transport.

In fact, the previous government had to back track on a proposed 2000 crore steel flyover project aimed to provide better connectivity to Kempegowda International Airport, following widespread protests against the flyover.

However, in the budget Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said: “This [The elevated corridors] is a good contribution to Bengaluru's transportation system as this scheme is formulated keeping in view the elevated corridor and Bengaluru Metro Scheme.”

The budget stated that the project will be taken up by Karnataka Road Development Corporation Ltd and has earmarked ₹1,000 crore for the current year.