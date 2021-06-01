Controversial audio clip: Hospital issues statement

01 June 2021 08:07 IST

Management alleges attempt to defame hospital and the MLA of Basavanagudi

In connection to a controversial audio clip in which an alleged employee of a private hospital was heard saying that money would go to BJP MLA Ravi Subramanya for COVID-19 vaccination done in the hospital, on Monday, the A.V. Multispecialty Hospital issued a statement saying that the alleged audio clip aims to defame the hospital and the MLA of Basavanagudi. The hospital has termed the clip as ‘maliciously concocted’.

The hospital has clarified that the vaccination drive in the hospital is an independent activity and the MLA has no connection with it. “The vaccines are procured by the hospital and are administered to people by charging government prescribed rates,” reads the statement.

The hospital has decided to file a criminal case against the person involved in “mischievous and criminal act”.

After the audio clip went viral on social media, the opposition Congress had accused the BJP MLA of being involved in ‘vaccination commission scam’.

The MLA had described the allegations as a political conspiracy to defame him. He threatened to file a criminal case against persons involved in defaming him.