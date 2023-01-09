Contractors protest opposing packaging of tender, uncleared bills by BBMP 

January 09, 2023 10:52 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Contractors’ Association on Monday started an indefinite strike demanding abolishing of the package tender system and payment of their bills, which have not been cleared from the last 25 months, according to the association.

However, later in the evening, they called off their indefinite protest and the members said that they will take up the issue with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai soon. Association vice-president G. Venkatesh said, “We have called off the strike for now and will meet the Chief Minister and also officials from Urban Development Department and tell our grievances to them soon. The BBMP has failed to clear our bills which have been affecting us for the last 25 months.”

“The BBMP calling package tender will prevent all small contractors from participating in the tender process. We are requesting the BBMP Commissioner to immediately pay all the dues and also to cancel the package tender process,” he added.

Meanwhile, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath said that the civic body has cleared contractors bills till November 2020 and bills from December 2020 are pending for payment. “We have started up a revenue collection drive and will make payment as per procedure soon. There is nothing to be worried about. The new package tender should be adopted by contractors since the process is working well,” he said.

Recently, to provide relief to contractors who have been waiting for at least two years to get their bills cleared, the civic body decided to introduce a bill discounting scheme for a period of up to one year. Under the scheme, the BBMP will partner with a public sector bank. The contractor can draw the bill amount from the bank utmost a year ahead, paying the interest for the said period. The BBMP, when it clears the bill eventually, will credit it to the bank, according to officials.

Presently, the BBMP has pending bills of up to ₹2,700 crore, a backlog of over two years. The civic body has sought a loan of ₹600 crore from the State government towards clearing some of these bills immediately and the proposal is yet to be cleared by the Finance Department.