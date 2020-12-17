Bengaluru

Contractors damage cable in Thanisandra

A telecom giant has filed a complaint against two of its sub-contractors who allegedly damaged its optical fiber cables after realising that the company was not going to extend their contract, which will end at the end of the year.

Based on a complaint by Vodafone Idea (Vi), the police, on Tuesday, registered an FIR against Deepu Balakrishna and Manjunath, the sub-contractors.

They have been charged with damaging public property. No arrest has been made so far.

Contract was expiring

According to the complainant, the duo had been awarded a contract to lay cables in and around Telecom Layout near Nagawara flyover in Thanisandra. “But the company wasn’t planning to renew their contract. When the accused learned about this, Deepu and Manjunath damaged the cables. As a result, the internet connection to consumers in the area was cut off,” said a police officer.

