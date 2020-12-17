Contractors damage cable in Thanisandra

A telecom giant has filed a complaint against two of its sub-contractors who allegedly damaged its optical fiber cables after realising that the company was not going to extend their contract, which will end at the end of the year.
Based on a complaint by Vodafone Idea (Vi), the police, on Tuesday, registered an FIR against Deepu Balakrishna and Manjunath, the sub-contractors.
They have been charged with damaging public property. No arrest has been made so far.
Contract was expiring
According to the complainant, the duo had been awarded a contract to lay cables in and around Telecom Layout near Nagawara flyover in Thanisandra. “But the company wasn’t planning to renew their contract. When the accused learned about this, Deepu and Manjunath damaged the cables. As a result, the internet connection to consumers in the area was cut off,” said a police officer.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath