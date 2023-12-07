Contractors’ association submits dossier of evidence on ‘40% commission’ charges to Nagamohan Das Commission

December 07, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST

The Karnataka State Contractors’ Association on Thursday submitted a 6,000-page dossier that reportedly points to corruption in contracts by the State government to the H.N. Nagamohan Das Commission which is probing allegations of “40% commission” under the previous BJP regime.

“We have submitted documents pertaining to corruption in various departments. There is ample proof to show that the previous government received kickbacks for awarding contracts and clearing the bills,” D. Kempanna, president, Karnataka State Contractors’ Association, said.

He added that he had sought more time from the commission and he would be furnishing more documents soon, as more contractors were willing to come out and give more evidence of “kickbacks” during the BJP tenure.

However, speaking to The Hindu, he refused to disclose what kind of evidence the dossier had. He added that he had confidence in Mr. Das, “who has both intent and competence to go to the bottom of the case”.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Kickbacks culture hasn’t ended’

Besides submitting this dossier, he alleged that the “kickbacks culture” had not ended even after the Congress government came to power.

Mr. Kempanna said that he, along with other office-bearers of the association, recently met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and briefed him about how officials in many departments, including the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), continued to demand and collect kickbacks and requested him to end the practice.

He said the association had no clue on whose behalf the money was being collected by these officials. Another contractor, who did not wish to be named, said even in this government kickbacks to the tune of 40% were being demanded, despite the same government ordering a probe into these allegations against the previous government.

Mr. Kempanna said if the “kickbacks culture” did not end, they would be left with no option but to launch a struggle against the incumbent Congress government as well.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.