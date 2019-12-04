Contractor dupes BMTC with substandard products

The Wilson Garden police are on the lookout for a conman who supplied fake substandard cartridges and printing products to the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) by claiming to be a dealer of a reputed company.

Based on a complaint by K. Keerthi Chandra, Deputy Controller, stores and purchase department of the BMTC, the police, on Tuesday, booked Suresh Kumar who hails from Chennai, Tamil Nadu. He has been charged with cheating and criminal breach of trust, said a police officer.

According to BMTC officials, Suresh Kumar approached them claiming to be an authorised dealer for a well-known company. “He applied for the tender online and bagged the contract to supply several lakhs worth of cartridges and photocopiers to the BMTC,” said the police.

The fraud came to light when BMTC officials approached a local dealer of the same company with a complaint about the photocopiers. When representatives of the company visited the office and checked the product, they found that they were not authentic and had not been manufactured by them.

BMTC officials visited the office of Suresh Kumar in Koramangala. Though the address was correct, the officials present at the Koramangala office said they had not participated in any such tender.

“Suresh Kumar had forged and fabricated documents to claim the contract and supplied sub-standard products to the BMTC. The corporation has incurred a huge loss,”a senior police officer said.