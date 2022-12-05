Continue rapid implementation of NEP-2020 in Karnataka: UGC chairman

December 05, 2022 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - Bengaluru

M. Jagadesh Kumar, chairman of University Grant Commission (UGC), lauded the National Education Policy - 2020 and its implementation in Karnataka, and called upon all universities in the State to “continue the rapid implementation of NEP-2020” and added that with that Karnataka will become a role model for the rest of the country.

Delivering the convocation address on Monday at Bangalore University’s 57th annual convocation in the city on Monday, he said the NEP was formulated two years ago, to meet challenges across the globe and Karnataka has realised implementing NEP was the only way to meet the aspirations of the young.

“For far too long, our higher education system has remained too rigidly teacher centric. We want to turn that into student centric. Today’s educational systems do not recognise the diversity of the cognitive abilities of our students. Therefore, the NEP has built on five pillars like access, equity, quality, affordability and accountability,” he said.

“The objective of education is not to mould you this way or that. It is to provide you an opportunity for self discovery. NEP will transform you into creative and innovative individuals. Multi-disciplinary education and holistic education is top priority of NEP,” he said, adding students should learn the art of questioning.

“Students want to be creative, it starts with questioning. You should learn the art of questioning like Nachiketha. Students should set their goals very high and take calculated risks in their lives. There may be some failures, but you should not be deterred. You should have perseverance like Bhagiratha,” he said.

Honorary doctorates were conferred upon veteran actor, director and producer Dwarakeesh, Amarnath Gowda, attorney, counsellor of law and president, Association of Kannada Kootas of America (AKKA), and T. Anil Kumar, artist, painter, and photographer.

Topper delivered of baby as husband receives medals

Keerti Neginhal, a topper of the university who won eight gold medals in MA Kannada, was unable to participate in the convocation, as she was delivered of a baby, as her husband Basavaraj Gundlur received the gold medals on her behalf on Monday.

“Ms. Keerti has achieved two milestones of her life today. She gave birth to a baby girl and bagged eight gold medals, which I very proudly received on behalf of her,” Mr. Gundlur told The Hindu.