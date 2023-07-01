Contestants come up with a variety of dishes in Bengaluru

July 01, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

A good start to “The Hindu Our State Our Taste, a cookery competition that was held at Bengaluru on July 1 in Uttara Kannada Bhavan saw an overwhelming response and good numbers.

Namitha K.N. was adjudged the winner of the preliminary round. She showcased her talent by cooking Mangaluru style, Coorg Style and Mixed Types of foods that represented the flavour of Karnataka with Gold Winner Cooking Oil. Judges for the contest celebrity chef duo Oggarane Dabbi Murali and Suchitra Muralidhar said that the judging criteria for the dishes were based on taste, texture, flavour, and presentation.

Akila T. was adjudged the first runner-up and Uma Janardhan was adjudged the second runner-up.

The regional rounds will be held in 24 cities, and the winners will participate in the grand finale in Bengaluru on September 10, 2023. The first prize will be ₹1 lakh, the second prize is ₹60,000 and the third prize is ₹40,000.

The participants must cook a traditional Kannada dish or give it a special twist and bring it to the venue.

Celebrity Chef Mr. OggaraneDabbi Murali and Mrs. Suchitra Murali, Mr. Raghunandhan from The Hindu Group, Subha Rajashekar - beauty miss Karnataka 2017, Trishula Trust secretary and Suvarna Ladies Club president from Suvarna channel, Mr. Rajashekar, Mr. Mahesh from Gold Winner, Mr. Anantha Swamy Sri Enterprises from RKG Ghee, Mr. Raghunath from Butterfly and Mr. Sudarshan from Everest gave away the prizes to the winner and runners-up.

Our State Our Taste is presented by Gold Winner, co-presented by RKG, powered by Butterfly, in association with Aashirvaad, Parrys Sugar & Everest. Vermicelli partner is Bambino. Television Partner is Siri Kannada.

We are moving into the next round of OSOT Karnataka at Chikballapur on July 2. Venue: Dr. Ambedkar Bhavan.