Bengaluru

Containment zone in D.J. Halli

One person has tested positive for COVID-19

The detection of a COVID-19 positive case in the densely populated D.J. Halli has pushed the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) into overdrive.

On Monday, BBMP Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar tweeted: Following a fresh positive case in DJ Halli, BBMP has moved to set up a containment zone here. Already, 35 primary contacts of the patient have been quarantined and assessment is on to declare the extent of the area under containment.

According to senior officials, D.J. Halli, much like Padarayanapura, is densely populated. To check the spread, the BBMP was adopting a close monitoring approach, apart from ensuring strict enforcement of the revised SOP in containment zones.

Mr. Anil Kumar, who visited the locality along with senior officials, has reportedly demarcated the perimeter of the containment zone. He also interacted with residents and religious leaders, and urged them to cooperate with the civic body.

While the 35 primary contacts have been shifted to a quarantine centre, identification of secondary contacts was under progress. The family members of the COVID-19 patient had been sent for testing, an official said.

Meanwhile, another person was tested positive in Padarayanapura containment zone. According to the BBMP’s war room report, there are 22 containment zones in the city.

