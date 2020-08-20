Bengaluru

Contactless information desk at KIA

Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has introduced a contactless information facility at four locations within the terminal area to reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19.

A release issued on Thursday stated that the virtual information desk enables passengers to have real-time conversations with airport staff over touch-free video. “A passenger simply has to stand in front of the Virtual Desk, thereby activating sensors, to begin the interaction,” read the release.

Passengers can avail this facility round the clock on information related to the airport, facilities and flights. The service is available in English, Kannada and Hindi.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 20, 2020 9:37:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/contactless-information-desk-at-kia/article32406477.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story