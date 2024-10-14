Consumers can soon harness wind energy by installing turbines on rooftops 

Electricity consumers in Karnataka have yet another chance to generate renewable energy and save on their power bills by installing Rooftop Aero Turbine (RAT) in their buildings. The Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) recently issued draft regulations for the installation of RATs in residential, commercial, institutional and industrial buildings.

RAT refers to a small-scale wind energy plant that can be installed on roofs of consumers’ premises to generate electricity by harnessing wind power. These plants should mandatorily be mounted on rooftops installed with or without solar panels, according to the draft titled Draft KERC (Implementation of rooftop aero turbine with solar or without solar) Regulations, 2024.

For urban environment

“These turbines are designed to operate in urban or suburban environments where wind speed is typically lower and more turbulent than in open areas. Rooftop aero turbines can be an effective way to harness wind energy for residential power use, especially in combination with solar power or without solar power,” the draft document says.

The commission plans to incentivise and encourage consumers to install RATs through higher promotional rates. “Like we harness solar power with rooftop panels, we can do it with wind too through RATs. Solar generation is only during the daytime, but wind energy can be harnessed even at night,” P. Ravikumar, Chairman, KERC told The Hindu.

He added, “For customers, the rates for wind and solar will be higher than just solar. For solar, we were initially giving around ₹9 per unit, but now, we give ₹3 per unit. We will similarly give higher rates for RAT-generated power on a promotional basis. Once it is installed on a larger scale, we can think about reducing the rates. We will now keep the regulation ready and encourage people to put it up whenever they want.”

25% more than sanctioned load

According to the draft regulations, to install RAT with solar, the installed capacity of the solar plant should be at least 1 kilowatt (kW). The total capacity of both resources should not exceed 1.25 times the sanctioned load.

For instance, if a consumer’s sanctioned load is 10 kW, then the capacity of the solar plant can be a maximum of 10 kW whereas the capacity of RAT can be 2.5 kW (25% of the total sanctioned load). If a consumer chooses to install just the RAT, then the minimum installed capacity should be 1 kW and the maximum capacity should not exceed the sanctioned load.

Within 180 days

The consumers are required to commission the RAT (with or without solar) within 180 days of entering into a power purchase agreement (PPA) with the distribution licensee (escoms). “If the consumer fails to commission the RAT plant with solar or without solar within 180 days, the applicable tariff for the electricity supplied from the RAT plant shall be the tariff determined by the Commission prevailing on the date of commissioning or 90% of the PPA tariff agreed, whichever is lower,” the draft regulations say.

The draft will be finalised within 30 days of its publication in the official gazette (October 9) and suggestions/views for the draft from the stakeholders can be submitted to the Secretary of KERC before that.