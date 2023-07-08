Consumers can heave sigh of relief as Bescom announces 25-day billing cycle for June in Bengaluru 

July 08, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - Bengaluru

If there is one thing which has confused citizens the most in the last couple of months, it is the electricity bill. From raised tariffs to arrears to delayed billing, consumers of Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) have been raising grievances about their bills. However, in a small relief before the Gruja Jyothi scheme kicks in, the billing cycle of June (for which the bills are arriving in July) will only be for 25 days, instead of the usual one month.

The tariff revision of this year had stated that while all units between 0 and 100 would be charged ₹4.75 per unit, the charges would be ₹7 per unit if the consumption crossed 100 units. Due to an almost 10 day delay in billing for May, the electricity consumption in many households had gone over 100 units and the payable amount was higher in the bills which arrived in June. This had attracted the wrath of consumers.

However, the billing cycle has been reduced this time to balance it out. “There were a few technical glitches due to which there was a slight delay in billing in June. We had to withhold the billing process until the government order came out about Gruha Jyothi. But the consumers will be happy to know that this month’s cycle will only for 25 days,” said Mahantesh Bilagi, Managing Director, Bescom.

This would be the last bill paid by many consumers as the government would be reimbursing Escoms under Gruha Jyothi scheme from August (for the July billing cycle). So far, over 42 lakh out of 90 lakh domestic consumers of Bescom have registered for the Gruja Jyothi scheme.

The consumers should note that mere registration for the Gruha Jyothi scheme will not mean that their bills would be covered under the scheme. “At the application level, we are not making any rejections. When they get their bills in August, they will get to see their previous year’s average consumption, their entitled free units and other details on the bill itself. If the entitled units are zero, then it means that they have consumed more than 200 units on a monthly average in the last year and would not be covered under the scheme,” Mr. Bilagi said.