Consumer court orders Ola Electric to pay ₹7,000

April 20, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

A consumer court in Bengaluru has ordered Ola Electric Technologies Private Limited to pay ₹5,000 towards compensation and ₹2,000 towards litigation expenses to S.N. Ramesh, a resident of Sanjaynagar, for deficiency and delay in service against a case filed by the complainant.

Mr. Ramesh had purchased an Ola electric scooter from his father-in-law S.N. Prasad on June 15, 2022. Subsequently, the bike was transferred to the name of Mr. Ramesh by the RTO office in Yeshwanthpur on August 28, 2022.

Further, he had asked Ola Electric Technologies Private Limited to register him as the new owner with his name, mobile number, email id and address in their books.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the company had delayed doing this, despite Mr. Ramesh sending multiple reminders. Mr. Ramesh on September 16, 2022 lodged a complaint with the consumer court for deficiency of service. On September 23, the company registered Mr. Ramesh’s name along with other details.

The consumer court passed an order on April 5 directing the company to pay ₹5,000 towards compensation and ₹2,000 towards litigation expenses.

Mr. Ramesh had claimed ₹50,000 as compensation. However, the court in its order said that this claim is not only excessive, but is without any bias.